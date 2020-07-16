The entire county is faced with a major issue: How schools will function this year.
The primary problem for Guilford County Schools is space.
I call on all members of the local community along with the Board of Education and school system administrators to collaborate to solve this problem.
Together we can come up with alternative locations and get all our school children into an in-person setting at least part of the week (yes, even high schoolers).
There are many empty buildings in Guilford County that can be utilized (beginning with the county recreation centers our taxes pay for). I am sure donations or discounts on rent can be arranged for other locations.
It’s time we all put politics aside and work for the common good: educating our children the best we can during this pandemic.
Please, GCS, be willing to accept help from others in the county. Sometimes leadership mean accepting help.
It’s time for the mayors of High Point and Greensboro to offer their help, as well as the county commissioners.
Let’s do this together.
Lynn Andrew
High Point
