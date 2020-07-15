It didn’t have to be this bad.
Two months ago, countries throughout Europe had COVID outbreaks as bad as or worse than ours.
Today, they have the pandemic under control and they can open their schools safely. Meanwhile, the pandemic here has gotten worse.
Why has the United States fared worse than almost any other country in the world at managing the pandemic?
The clear answer: leadership. Not a lack of leadership; the U.S. has suffered from harmful leadership.
President Trump continues to deny the seriousness of the pandemic. In March he said that anyone who wants a test can get one.
That was not true then. It’s not true now.
The president says that schools “must” open, but is doing nothing to help make that possible.
Trump still touts ineffective treatments while encouraging states to open their economies in ways that are dangerous.
This isn’t rocket science. We know what is required to make communities safe enough for schools to open.
Everyone has to wear masks in public.
People have to maintain social distance. Gatherings of more than 25 need to be banned. Bars have to be closed.
And it sure would help if the president didn’t encourage the exact opposite.
Robert Guttentag
Greensboro
