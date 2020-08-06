Romaine Worster’s recent diatribe against “Democratic racism” (Aug. 2) commenced with a quote from Texas Republican Rep. Louis Gohmert advocating the dismantling of the Democratic Party.
This same man, who has ridiculed the wearing of masks, has just tested positive for COVID-19 — but not before attending a House Judiciary hearing without a mask. Who knows whom he might have infected.
To further convey his intellectual prowess, Gohmert asserted that he will be taking hydroxychloroquine despite the medical community confirming it has no effect on the virus and could cause some serious side effects for those taking it.
In February, Gohmert voted against making lynching a federal crime, opposed hate crime legislation as well as the Equality Act, a bill to protect LGBT people from discrimination.
He also criticized Pope Francis for identifying climate change as a serious problem. And he backed withdrawal from the Paris agreement.
Fearing social change, he labels anyone who disagrees with him “a liberal,” “a socialist” or “a communist.” Peace protesters are “terrorists.”
Hitler in 1933 used similar rhetoric to inflame his Nazi followers. Look it up. It’s all there. Some things never change.
I would hope that Mrs. Worster chooses a more worthy champion for her cause in the future.
Roman Lavore
Julian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.