So, let me get this straight: Asheville's City Council votes on a resolution to give Blacks reparations when no one on the council owned slaves and no Black slaves are living.
And Bumcombe County's Board of Commissioners votes to give reparations to Blacks when no one on the board owned slaves and there are no living Black slaves?
The stupidity in this world is amazing.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
It’s called virtue signaling and It is a current fad amongst “self imposed guilt” ridden liberal fools. For foolish politicians it is a very simple act because supporting something like reparations means they are merely offering up the hard earned money of others.
Unbelievable Lester. When are blacks going to stop holding out their hands and asking for more. They've had affirmative action now for 50 yrs. , as an employer there is virtually nothing you can say to a black person that you won't get in trouble for. Why are we bending to all this horse manure blacks keep throwing up. Get a real job my friend, get off the dope, quit selling the dope, quit looking for a quick way to make a buck, or find you some rich black athlete that you can pander to death for a handout. Or move to Africa, they'll love you over there.
It will never happen. reparations. As the line from the "Good Shepherd" goes whenever Joe Pesci asks Matt Damon what whites had to offer. Pesci said blacks have their music, Italians have their cooking, "what do you whites have to offer". Matt Damon's reply "we own the place, we just let you stay here".
There is a missing element of common sense in this picture.
