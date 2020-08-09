Since Donald Trump became president, we have had 20,000-plus lies from the man in the White House and 150,000-plus Americans are dead because of his ineptitude and failure regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He claims “no responsibility” — that “It is what it is.”
He has alienated our allies and befriended our enemies’ dictators; he brazenly betrayed the Kurds. The Trump/Murdoch propaganda machine of Fox News would make Joseph Goebbels proud. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
The rest of the Republican Party has been fearful of Trump’s disapproval and has acted to reinforce its priority: moneyed interests.
No Republican voice is raised against eliminating EPA regulations that protect our air and water quality. Health care is targeted at both the federal and state levels.
N.C. Republicans continue to oppose Medicaid expansion and deny health insurance to as many as 500,000 of our fellow citizens. At both the state and local government levels, Republicans rob our schools of needed funding and vote to send our children back before they can be safe.
We can do better. No Republican should be elected to any office in November. We deserve better.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
