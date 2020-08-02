So, Louie has the virus.
That’s right. Rep. LouieGohmert of Texas contracted covid-19.
The man who made fun of mask-wearing tested positive. After this was publicly reported he then advised his staff that he had tested positive. Must’ve been embarrassing.
Rep. Gohmert had berated any of his staff who wore masks, subjecting them to more risk of contracting the virus. They’re not “happy campers.”
Still, I hope that they, and Congressman Gohmert, come through this OK.
After the story was published the reporter who broke it got a flood of emails from Republican congressional staffers who say they, too, are being forced to come to work without a mask.
Despite the advice of medical scientists and doctors, and the White House’s own medical experts, many Republicans in Congress foolishly risk their own health — and that of their staffs, their families, and others with whom they come into contact because they want to support their president, who neglected his obligation to lead us through the coronavirus pandemic, the worst public health threat in 100 years.
Worse, in the numbers they may impact with their bad example, they, and their president, risk the health of the American people.
It’s the kind of irresponsible action that has made the United States the leader in the world in COVID-19 deaths.
Gary Parker
Archdale
