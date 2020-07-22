Senate Republicans don’t understand that the economy can’t recover until the pandemic is under control. Their solution is legal immunity for businesses whose workers and customers contract the virus, an admission that reopening without adequate safeguards is dangerous.
Republicans are opposed to the HEROES Act, passed by the House in May, to continue pandemic unemployment insurance until January and to save local and state governments from bankruptcy.
The president himself doesn’t want the $75 billion for testing and contact tracing in this bill, let alone the $25 billion that Sen. Mitch McConnell proposes.
Currently, more than 17 million people qualify for unemployment and an additional 2 million filed last week. Republicans object because the enhanced benefits of $600 per week ($15 per hour) is more than many workers earn and falsely claim it discourages them from returning to their jobs. However, if workers refuse to go back to work, they lose unemployment benefits.
The HEROES Act includes the repeal of a $135 billion tax break for 43,000 millionaires that Sen. Charles Grassley inserted in the CARES Act.
Republicans should eliminate this giveaway for millionaires that exceeds the stimulus checks that 47 million people earning less than $20,000 received from the CARES Act.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
