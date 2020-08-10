I write in response to W. Scott Parker III's letter of Aug. 7 replying to Larry Allgood's letter on Aug. 5 ("Do Black lives matter only in police killings?")
When Mr. Allgood asked for a Black person's perspective on this matter, he was not being disingenuous, as Mr. Parker was suggesting. He was simply reaching out to the Black community as to why protesters are lashing out at police killings of Black people, but, with little to no protesting nationwide when there are killings of Black people by other Black people on a daily basis.
Black Lives Matter issues are just as important and serious on each of these stages. Until protests against Black-on-Black killings are elevated to the same level of police protests, then these unfortunate and unnecessary killings will most likely continue to take place throughout our nation.
Ronnie McArthur
Randleman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.