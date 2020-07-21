Being the parent of a student with an Individualized Education Program (IEP) has been a nightmare during this pandemic.
Since mid-March my son has lost more than 800 minutes of eligible special education as part of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) enacted in 1975.
And it is not just my son who is suffering. Public school districts throughout the country are ignoring special education for students with IEPs.
Parents in New York have filed a class-action lawsuit that in part states where the district has forced parents to be solely responsible for maintaining the IEP.
These are federally mandated contracts between the school and the student. If a student leaves public school for home-schooling, the IEP becomes a moot point.
But what happens when the public school does not uphold this contract?
I demand that Guilford County Schools, the county commissioners and the school board stop worrying so much about how students will go back to school or the desires of athletes and focus on fulfilling their contractual obligations to the students with IEPs. It is time for them to right a wrong or be faced with the lawsuits that are certain to come.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
