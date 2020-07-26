As volunteers at the Greensboro Science Center, we often interact with visitors who live in the area but are at the center for the first time and are amazed at what a fantastic facility it is.
Being up close to animals from land and sea that most of us will never be able to see in the wild can be a transformative experience and provide a wonderful opportunity to consider how our personal decisions affect the wild relatives of the animal ambassadors at the center.
Being part of those interactions is a privilege that comes with our jobs, and we miss those interactions under the COVID-19 restrictions that caused a 93-day shutdown and still keep most volunteers at home.
We are happy and relieved that visitors are welcome again and look forward to changes that will allow us to return fully as well. The near future includes the Revolution Ridge expansion, which will bring okapis, cassowaries, pygmy hippos and more; Winter Wonderlights; and our beautiful Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel.
The center’s continuous innovations, commitment to conservation and close community ties, as well as the support of visitors who love it as much as we do, keep us energized!
Charley Mays
Linda Kendzierski
Wayne Young
Greensboro
The writers are volunteers at the Greensboro Science Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.