Regarding the article “Private schools prep for students’ return” (Aug. 3): The gentleman in the photo who is the director of security and facilities at Wesleyan Christian Academy is not wearing his mask correctly. The mask must cover the nose and mouth. It makes me wonder if we are really ready to have students in classrooms when the basic tenet of wearing masks correctly is not be followed by educators and administrators themselves.
Brian Belfi
Jamestown
