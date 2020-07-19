Carry on, America!
Looking ahead to November, I submit that if you want political leaders who wish to take this country back to antebellum Southern values, while further enlarging the gap between the haves and have-nots, vote Republican.
If your desire is to permit a select few in the government to decide what the general public is allowed to know about the operations of the United States, vote Republican. If division, nepotism, deception, discrimination and deprivation of human life are the desired modus operandi of leadership, vote Republican.
If you’re willing to blindly support the president’s continued attack, and one day destruction of, the U.S. Constitution, vote for Trump.
If you love how the president lies, bullies, coerces, deceives and attempts to destroy those who do not agree with his every word, vote Trump.
If you prefer fictitious narratives over medical science, vote Trump.
If you’re proud of America’s obtaining the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths (per capita), vote Trump.
Under GOP leadership, America’s national debt has skyrocketed, and we’ve courted enemies and alienated former allies in less than four years.
Think about it. Is this really MAGA?
John Dickey
Greensboro
