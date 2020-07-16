Just wondering ...
- Why the News & Record won’t just print the news and let the readers form their own opinions.
- When we will see Ed Hardin’s fast and really last column.
- If Black Lives Matter will realize that the excessive number of Black lives that are daily taken by other Black people should be met with the same outrage they exhibit when a Black life is taken by the police.
- If we will ever accept responsibility for our own actions instead of placing the blame on everyone else.
- If there ever will again be respect for authority.
- If community leaders will meet and try to solve the rising crime epidemic instead of allowing buildings to be desecrated with art and symbolic sign-painting — which solves nothing.
Gene Osborne
Greensboro
