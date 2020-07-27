To say that times are divisive is a gross understatement at best. Our nation is anything but united. Politics (power and money) and our so-called leadership from both the legislative and executive branches have offered nothing constructive to heal this breach.
In fact, they have contributed to our social divide. With this in mind, I rhetorically ask:
- What evidence exists that confirms or refutes that diversity is beneficial?
- When did celebrity become a qualification for making social and economic policy?
- Change is a constant and the question (especially for our major cities) is should it come about through evolution or revolution?
- What changes after the statues are removed? What changes when sports team logos are altered? What changes when names are stricken from public eyes?
- Are any of our collective actions going to revise history?
- Anarchy leads to “might is right.” How is that constructive?
As a “senior dinosaur,” having survived the 1960s, I think I have a qualification that many today lack. So, I predict: We will beat COVID-19; we will defeat racism; and we will refuse to cower to fear and anarchy, just as we did then.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
