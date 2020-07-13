Roger Stone was convicted of seven felonies by a jury of his peers. Those felonies were committed to protect the president. Even Attorney General William Barr said that those convictions were just. Stone said that he would never “roll on Trump.” This pledge of fealty is gangster talk. With Stone’s commutation, The Donald officially becomes The Don.
William and Debi Dudley
Greensboro
Ok, Bill and Debi, then what should we call the 1,700 commutations of federal prison sentences done by President Obama during his tenure as President and the commutation of 330 sentences for drug dealers during his last week in office? A drug deal? Want to nickname Obama El Chapo? Interesting ring to it. How about Clinton’s pardon of multi- millionaire financier Marc Rich on his very last day as President? Shall we name William Clinton “Quid Pro Quo Bill” because Marc had donated millions to Quid Pro Quo Bill’s campaign?
This might make an amusing game for the N&R to run. Come up with some clever ones. You two may become a hit comedy writing duo.
Amen to that Greg. I was thinking the same thing when I read this letter. Facts do matter.
