As our country continues to face multiple crises with the pandemic, deep economic recession and racial injustice, I ask that all concerned citizens (Republican, Democrat and independent) please pay attention to another rule-of-law crisis being created by the president.
In an effort to back up his “law and order” election platform, he is dispatching U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to major cities (beginning with Portland, Ore.) to quell civil unrest. These officers have no identification and are in full military gear acting without the approval of state and local governments.
A Navy veteran was savagely beaten and pepper sprayed after confronting these ill-trained troopers in Portland. Other individuals were rounded up and held without due process in unmarked vehicles and holding areas.
Although looting and property damage should not be tolerated, our police forces and National Guard, if necessary, have handled these matters repeatedly.
While our attention is forced on other crises, come Jan. 20, 2021, if the president decides that he will not leave the White House in transition, will these same storm troopers from the CBP be standing shoulder to shoulder in front of the White House, refusing to observe the rule of law ?
Set your politics aside and pay attention. The president is dress-rehearsing his next reality show.
Bruce A. Hric
Greensboro
