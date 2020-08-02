Before you allow the fear-tactic ads of Donald Trump, targeting our elderly and children, to persuade you, please know the difference between defunding the police and abolishing the police.
These ads are disgusting. Fear has been used by every cruel dictator, abusive spouse, bully and control freak.
I want a leader who promotes hope. A leader who encourages change for the better by everyone by working together — not a leader who separates us by fear, especially against each other.
There are changes that need to be addressed.
We need a leader who is the change we want to see — not by fear but by the faith that, when we are united, fear flees.
Katherine Shelton
Greensboro
