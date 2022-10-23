Sunday's letters, October 23, 2022

A very low bar

As I find myself more disgusted daily in the run-up to the election, I wonder how desperate one must be to produce the ads that are currently appearing on television.

I also wonder why the use of dark backgrounds and sinister voiceovers, the photoshopping of fake additions to pictures, the editing of quotes from speeches and the selective choice of “sources” like “opinions” (not facts) from respected newspapers is tolerated in order to discredit candidates?

Winning by whatever means necessary seems to be the guiding “principle.” How low the bar has been set for what is acceptable by campaign supporters who fund them.

Candidates can deny that they are responsible for the contents of these ads, but very few of them speak up to disavow them. How far we have fallen, and I wonder at what point the electorate will finally say, “Enough!”

Carol P. Stevens

Greensboro

Choice words

Let Thomas Jefferson throw a little light on our domestic predicament.

In a letter to John Taylor on June 4, 1798, he wrote: “A little patience, and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolve, and the people, recovering their true sight, restore their government to its true principles, for this is a game where principles are at stake.” We have our fingers crossed.

A more sober look at the future can be gleaned from Tom Lehrer in 1965.

In his work, “So Long, Man,” he wrote: “I feel that if any songs are going to come out of World War III, we’d better start writing them now.”

And a final thought from “The Mirror of the Sea” (1906) from Joseph Conrad: “History repeats itself, but the special call of an art which has passed away is never reproduced. It is as utterly gone out of the world as the song of a destroyed wild bird.”

Roman Lavore

Greensboro

The lie won’t last

Where does truth come from? Our federal and state constitutions? The Bible? Or Donald Trump?

When Trump tells a lie, does it become “true” just because he said so?

Is he a king unto himself who decrees what is real and what is fake?

Is he a king unto himself who decrees which constitutional laws apply to him and which ones don’t?

Is he a king unto himself who demands our adulation, praise and glory?

Why do most Republicans, powerful political Christians and armed insurgents believe and act on the words that come from Trump’s heart and soul, and are so overflowing with unrepentant deceit, hate, vengeance, cruelty and victimhood?

Trumpism, it seems, has become the radical Republican standard of conduct, a stain upon them all and a vexation for Republican Christians who struggle to excuse their own support of it.

Not to worry, though. We all have common sense. We all know the golden rule, to treat others as we wish to be treated. Our collective common sense and decency will prevail. Trump, Trumpism and all the many radical Republicans who still cling to Big Brother’s Big Lie will eventually fall like a house of cards.

Vote them out!

James McCloskey

Reidsville

One question

Particularly during the political season, most all the newspaper articles and letters name and/or favor candidates of the same political persuasion.

So, I will not mention names or political parties. I will, however, paraphrase a quote by one of the most effective of our presidents: “If you are better off today than you were two years ago, then vote for those governing us today.” If not, and you feel America is going in the wrong direction, then vote for the other folks.

Clyde Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

Not about abortion

As we head to the polls it is important to set our priorities. Inflation is a daily concern caused by a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. We are in better shape than most of the planet. It will get better.

The assault on democracy will not get better should we let this opportunity to protect it pass. One party seeks the right to make our life choices for us. They said reproductive rights was a state issue. When it became a state issue they announced that, given the chance, they would outlaw those rights nationally.

It’s not about abortion. No one is pro-abortion. The issue is whether politicians and bureaucrats will make our life choices. In a state where eugenics programs were in practice until 1974, we could be more sensitive to the larger issue. If they control reproductive rights, which they characterize narrowly as “abortion,” a eugenics program will not be far behind. Those who care about people only before they are born will not want the burden of their expense once women are forced to give birth. That is why eugenics programs came into existence in the past.

Vote like it’s your last chance.

Diane Ilardi

Jamestown