Sunday's letters

Who’s a patriot?

I was a high school student in the 1960s. Because my parents and teachers taught me to think critically, I read deeply and determined that I thought that it was an unjust war in Vietnam. I marched in protests. And we kept hearing, “America — Love it or leave it “ — that we were “wrong” to question our government.

As I read Charles Davenport’s piece (“One nation, one flag, one people,” July 4), I heard those words again (or the 21st century equivalent). And I had the same response: NO.

A true patriot is someone who questions, who challenges the decisions made by their government. A true patriot is someone who finds ways to protest peacefully when they do not agree — whether it is bending a knee during the anthem or by quietly carrying a candle around the White House as I did during the Vietnam War. Our freedom means we don’t have to blindly accept things we see as unjust. Americans get to think critically: to make decisions about what is just: to vote to make changes and when that doesn’t work, to protest.