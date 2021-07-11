Sunday's letters

Who’s a patriot?
I was a high school student in the 1960s. Because my parents and teachers taught me to think critically, I read deeply and determined that I thought that it was an unjust war in Vietnam. I marched in protests. And we kept hearing, “America — Love it or leave it “ — that we were “wrong” to question our government.
As I read Charles Davenport’s piece (“One nation, one flag, one people,” July 4), I heard those words again (or the 21st century equivalent). And I had the same response: NO.
A true patriot is someone who questions, who challenges the decisions made by their government. A true patriot is someone who finds ways to protest peacefully when they do not agree — whether it is bending a knee during the anthem or by quietly carrying a candle around the White House as I did during the Vietnam War. Our freedom means we don’t have to blindly accept things we see as unjust. Americans get to think critically: to make decisions about what is just: to vote to make changes and when that doesn’t work, to protest.
Davenport calls for immigrants to “assimilate.” Does he participate in Native American holidays and rituals? Does he speak Crow or Sioux or Cherokee? Somehow, I suspect that isn’t what he means. Why does speaking a particular language or acting in a certain way signal respect or love for a country? My mother’s mother spoke Polish. It never occurred to anyone to question her love of this country. If love of country is reduced to a flag or a language we are all in trouble.
Davenport is thoughtless, shallow and divisive. News & Record readers deserve better.
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
I know DeJoy
Regarding David Noer’s July 4 column, “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”:
It is obvious that Mr. Noer does not really know Louis DeJoy.
I have had the privilege of knowing Louis DeJoy for more than 20 years. He is the classic example of the American dream in that he started with a very small trucking firm (four trucks) in New York, moved to Greensboro and succeeded in building one of the largest and most successful logistics companies in America.
He sold his company several years ago for a very large sum of money. Rather than just enjoying the fruits of his success, he accepted the position of postmaster general. Mr. Noer commented that the job of postmaster required “diplomacy and the ability to work with diverse stakeholders.”
Obviously, that method has not worked in the past. If people like Mr. Noer would support Mr. DeJoy rather than criticize him, he just might significantly improve our Postal Service.
It is easy to sit on the sidelines and offer advice rather than actually working to improve a situation. Thank you, Louis DeJoy, for your service to our nation.
Jim Melvin
Greensboro
Trump and vaccines
Marc Thiessen’s July 8 column, “To increase vaccinations, give Trump credit he’s due,” is an example of an absurd idea poorly expressed. To suggest that the reluctance to take the vaccine would be diminished if only President Biden gave Trump more credit, only serves to indict the capacity of the MAGA minions to act in their own best interest or in the interest of society.
Although Trump has maintained Fox News as his “MAGA-Phone,” the former president has not chosen to use “his” propaganda platform to actively promote the life saving benefits of “his” vaccine. Then again, Trump may be expecting COVID-19 and its variants to selectively infect more of his detractors than his supporters. (People are saying ... .)
Indeed, it is equally curious that Thiessen’s op-ed does not even attempt to encourage Trump to use his influence to get more shots into arms. Apparently, Thiessen dismissed that notion as an even more absurd idea.
Howard Becker
Greensboro
It’s my choice
We all have them. Decisions. We all make them ... sometimes bad, sometimes good.
I think by now the majority of people have heard of the virus and also of the vaccine available. However you base your decision it is yours alone and you should not be criticized for it.
We do not need to constantly hear about what a bad politician someone is. I believe they all have good and bad points. The same for the vaccine. I think there are good and bad things about it. But I believe the majority of people don’t like having anything shoved down their throats.
By now you have information and have made the decision to take it or not take it. It is a choice. We all have the right to make that choice. Respect that and leave it alone. I don’t have to agree with you and that, too, is my choice. Good or bad.
Caesar Wyssbrod
Greensboro
The writer is president of the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and a former mayor of Greensboro.