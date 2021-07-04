Sunday's letters

Dog whistles
There are striking parallels between the allegation that Donald Trump won the election and that our public schools are teaching critical race theory.
Parallel No. 1: Both are dog whistles intended to build up conservatives’ energy.
No. 2: Neither is based on data/facts that can be demonstrated to be true.
No. 3: In Washington there was the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol and in Greensboro we had a mini- “Jan.6” as demonstrators disrupted a school board meeting by pounding on the windows and using a bullhorn. Also, duly elected members of Congress and of the school board, as well as the superintendent, were subjected to threating communications. What has become of civility when public servants are bullied with threats? Is that the model we want for our children?
Two closing questions: 1) What do members of “Take Back Our Schools” mean by “our” and here I thought the schools were public; and 2) from whom are they “taking back” the public schools?
Lawrence B. Morse
Greensboro
Learn all of it
I'm a parent of two young white children who will be better people for learning about all parts of our nation's history. How can we be the best community we can be if we don't learn from our past?
I'm proud to live in a city with dedicated leadership, like Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras and school board chair Deena Hayes-Greene. They continue to show up for our children every day and we are a stronger Greensboro because of it.
Let's put the bullhorns down and open up more books. All of our children will be better for it.
Susie Williams
Greensboro
Unacceptable
There seems to be no end to the delusion my fellow white citizens must perpetuate when it comes to the learning of American history. The personal attacks against Black women leaders is as unacceptable as the denial that racism has been and continues to be a defining element of the American experience.
To reshape our history by denying the fact of racism serves no one — and as a white citizen I find that teaching other white people the truth of our hateful legacy is central to any future effort for justice. How can we call ourselves fair-minded or even reasonable if we deny the facts of structural racism?
Evangeline Weiss
Greensboro
Misplaced blame
In reference to the letter today ("Someone should pay," July 1) concerning the tragedy in Florida, I believe the writer is putting the blame in the wrong place.
The fact that the building is approaching 40 years of age indicates that the original builder and designer did a good job and deserve little or no share of the blame. Instead, it is the owners' lack of proper maintenance and probably the city's failure to more vigorously enforce existing regulations that does need to be accounted for.
Rather than "send the builder to prison for the rest of their lives," as the writer suggests, we should perhaps not trust owners to spend the money to do what is right but instead force them to vacate any structure deemed unsafe. Many times and in many ways we need our government to intrude into our lives for our own safety.
Ken Sisk
Greensboro
Tour de force
I recommend the Downtown Greenway tour to all who are interested in Greensboro’s urban history, art and landscaping. Don’t miss out on a golf cart tour of the 3 miles that have been completed of the urban loop. For an hour and a half our guide, Dabney Sanders, wove together the symbolic art with the history of urban Greensboro. I learned so much! Thank you, downtown Greensboro and Dabney!
Anna Heroy
Summerfield
Editor's note: For tour reservations, contact Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.