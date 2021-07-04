Sunday's letters

Dog whistles

There are striking parallels between the allegation that Donald Trump won the election and that our public schools are teaching critical race theory.

Parallel No. 1: Both are dog whistles intended to build up conservatives’ energy.

No. 2: Neither is based on data/facts that can be demonstrated to be true.

No. 3: In Washington there was the Jan. 6 invasion of the Capitol and in Greensboro we had a mini- “Jan.6” as demonstrators disrupted a school board meeting by pounding on the windows and using a bullhorn. Also, duly elected members of Congress and of the school board, as well as the superintendent, were subjected to threating communications. What has become of civility when public servants are bullied with threats? Is that the model we want for our children?

Two closing questions: 1) What do members of “Take Back Our Schools” mean by “our” and here I thought the schools were public; and 2) from whom are they “taking back” the public schools?

Lawrence B. Morse

Greensboro

Learn all of it