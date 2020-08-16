It was with a mixture of shock, disappointment and disgust that I read in the Wednesday News & Record of the decision by Cone Health to take the money and run, willfully choosing to abandon its autonomy to become an appurtenance to a medical conglomerate in another state and nearly three times it size.

Goodbye, community icon. Hello, newest Sentara money machine.

My first encounter with Cone Health came in 1960, when, as a 10-year-old with a painful gut, I learned what the term "appendectomy" meant. Ever since then I have relied on Cone Health for all the answers to all my questions, as well as all the skills necessary to address fully the conditions I dragged into the exam room with me.

I am presently engaged in a couple of outpatient treatment programs, and hope to be "appointment-free" in the near future.

When Cone Health loses its autonomy — I assume sometime in the near future — residents of Greensboro and Guilford County will face possible changes in their health care options and those who provide them.

We can only hope that this transition reflects the level of care we have come to expect over the years.

William Nash

Greensboro

 

