Joe Buchanan’s letter, “Whatever happened to the Republican Party? (July 21), reminded me of the saying: “People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”
He labels Republicans as racists and homophobes — nothing new there — and boasts of a dinner with Republican friends where he dressed them down about their party affiliation.
Mr. Buchanan should look inward. The party of JFK, who famously said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country,” has morphed into “Gimme my free government stuff.”
The party of recently departed John Lewis, who along with Martin Luther King Jr., practiced a philosophy of peaceful resistance, has morphed into protests of violence, looting, destruction and death in cities that have been ruled by Democrats for decades, while their mayors and governors do practically nothing.
The party of statesmen like Tip O’Neill is now dominated by radicals like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her New Green Deal fantasy.
The party of diversity has nominated an old white guy who has been in Washington since 1973.
Both parties certainly have their problems, which is why I’m unaffiliated.
Hopefully Mr. Buchanan will have a more balanced viewpoint when he shares another meal with his Republican friends.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
