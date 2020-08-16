President Trump has recently bragged that he is deliberately holding up $25 billion in emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service in order to prevent the post office from delivering millions of mail-in ballots to voters.
Trump is doing this because he believes that voting by mail helps the Democrats. As a result, many millions are starting to experience delays in receiving medicines and Social Security checks through the mail.
Trump has also stated that if he is reelected he will defund Social Security and Medicare (by permanently cutting the payroll taxes that fund them). Of course, Trump has also repeatedly supported efforts by his party to eliminate health insurance protections for those with preexisting conditions.
All of this is happening while he is doing nothing to address the pandemic that is killing more than 5,000 Americans per week (a death rate far higher than that of Canada or any country in Europe).
Every time Trump plays golf (which he does most weekends), several Americans die of COVID as he stands on each tee.
I hope he enjoys his games.
Robert Guttentag
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There is no reason anyone's medicine or SS check should be held up. If so, it is the fault of the PO. First, not many SS checks come by mail these days. Most are direct deposit. If they do come by mail, they are sent First Class which means it is illegal for the PO to hold up delivery on them. Same thing with meds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.