President Trump’s United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) ensures that North Carolina’s trade relationship with Canada and Mexico bolsters business.
The USMCA prevents red tape at the border, giving North Carolinians greater ability to export abroad in industries like agriculture and manufacturing. One in every five North Carolina manufacturing firms export to Canada and Mexico, 73% of them small and medium-sized, so this agreement is critical for future growth. Additionally, North Carolina dairy farmers will be able to sell three times as much to Canadian markets as they could before.
President Trump is leading the Great American Comeback and I couldn’t be more excited to see our economy roar back to historic heights. For example, the June jobs report showed that 4.8 million jobs were added — blowing past expectations by 2 million jobs. Specifically, the economy added 2.8 million jobs for women and 356,000 manufacturing jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped more than two points.
The Trump administration will continue delivering for the American people and supporting us on our road to recovery.
Rep. Ted Budd
Washington
The writer represents North Carolina’s 13th District in the U.S. House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.