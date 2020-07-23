President Trump’s United States Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA) ensures that North Carolina’s trade relationship with Canada and Mexico bolsters business.

The USMCA prevents red tape at the border, giving North Carolinians greater ability to export abroad in industries like agriculture and manufacturing. One in every five North Carolina manufacturing firms export to Canada and Mexico, 73% of them small and medium-sized, so this agreement is critical for future growth. Additionally, North Carolina dairy farmers will be able to sell three times as much to Canadian markets as they could before.

President Trump is leading the Great American Comeback and I couldn’t be more excited to see our economy roar back to historic heights. For example, the June jobs report showed that 4.8 million jobs were added — blowing past expectations by 2 million jobs. Specifically, the economy added 2.8 million jobs for women and 356,000 manufacturing jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped more than two points.

The Trump administration will continue delivering for the American people and supporting us on our road to recovery.

Rep. Ted Budd

Washington

The writer represents North Carolina’s 13th District in the U.S. House.

Tags

Load comments