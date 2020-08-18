To Donald Trump and Louis DeJoy:

Don’t you believe there are many Republicans who benefit from an efficiently run Postal Service?

Don’t you believe your party numbers many veterans and retirees who depend on the mail to receive their Social Security checks, medical prescriptions and supplies?

Don’t you realize that there will be Republicans who fear going to the polls because of the risk of being infected by others standing in line? That could mean fewer votes for you and your party.

I’m ashamed that the children in my family have to grow up under your cruel and selfish administration. I hope to bid you both goodbye soon.

Judith R. Hyman

Greensboro

 

