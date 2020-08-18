Our George Floyd
Across the country, a great reckoning is taking place. Not only are Confederate statues and other symbols of racism being removed, but police, district attorneys and other law enforcement officials are taking a fresh look at incidents that resulted in the injury or death of Black people. This reevaluation is long overdue, but most welcome. Only by acknowledging crimes of the past can we hope to prevent them in the future.
Unfortunately, this effort to seek the truth and find a path toward justice seems to be stalled in Greensboro. The City Council has thus far refused to acknowledge that Marcus Deon Smith was hog-tied and killed by police two years ago or to reach a settlement with the Smith family. While the rest of the country is having a conversation about diverting funding away from police to mental health, housing and other community services, they are increasing the police budget, doubling down on failed policies.
Thanks to the freedom fighters from Greensboro Rising, Black Lives Matter and others, we are at a historic moment that holds tremendous potential for positive change. Marcus Smith is Greensboro’s George Floyd. One hopes that we will reject fear and embrace truth and accountability.
Gary Kenton
Greensboro
Biden's health
A letter in today's News & Record (Aug. 17) cautioned us about Mr. Biden's frailty. I recently saw an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage" on cable TV with Biden as a guest; he owns an old Corvette.
Mr. Biden was wearing jeans and a T-shirt. He is one ripped, very fit 77-year-old. I don’t think we have any worries about his being too frail to serve.
While he may mess up a few words now and then, his reasoning and functional intelligence seem quite solid. Further, as an honorable man he will attract and keep top talent.
Mr. Trump, on the other hand, is obese, gets very little exercise and comes from a family with a history of the males dying quite young.
I don't believe the best and brightest have any interest in working with Mr. Trump, who demands loyalty but thinks it's a one-way street.
Don’t automatically think that seniors are all frail and confused. My bicycling buddy and I are both in our mid 80s and sometimes mess up a phrase or two ourselves, but we're still putting in the miles and I believe we still have the power of reason.
Earle Bower
Greensboro
Dems' priorities
For weeks now, Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer cried about how important it is that a settlement be reached on the latest COVID-19 relief so that the people who need help the most can get the money they need. (Those two delayed the first round of relief by three weeks.)
On Aug. 8, this newspaper ran a photo of those two giving each other elbow bumps of congratulations for their progress. Then they recessed Congress without reaching any settlement: meaning "the people who need the help the most" would wait even longer for relief.
Now, Pelosi wants to reconvene. But not to address COVID relief. Rather, she wants to throw more money at the U.S. Postal Service, a supposedly self-funding entity that instead has been hemorrhaging billions of dollars for more than a decade.
Whatever happened to help for people in need?
Jim Lumsden
Greensboro
Truth about Harris
When Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential choice, The New York Times hailed her as a "moderate" with no proof to counter her extensive leftist policies.
CNN praised her as a "celebrity" on the ticket. However, Democrats rejected her early in the primary season and she had to quit.
As usual, the mainstream media lie to the public with no credibility.
Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
Biden overreach
Joe Biden was on TV recently stating that he is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate. Kamala Harris said, "That was leadership!"
I say that was overreach.
Biden is already trying to run the country, and he is only a candidate.
This is a good example of the kind of president Biden will be. He will increase government control, tell states what they can and can’t do and try to control everything.
After all, he and Harris both pushed socialism, where everything is free, during the debates.
Socialism may sound good, but it is total government control. Is that really what we want for America?
Would you really want Biden controlling what you do?
Trump, while he can be a jerk at times, has been steadfastly reducing government control.
Patricia Hurt
Reidsville
Forest's conduct
It is fortunate that Dan Forest is not our current governor, considering his view of the coronavirus. As stated in his failed lawsuit, the actions of the governor should be based on the rule of law and not science and data.
Gov. Cooper's slow and steady approach has kept us from joining several other states that reopened early and are now having to pull back.
The current extension of Phase 2 in North Carolina is disappointing. For that we can thank the various individuals and groups that refuse to cooperate. A concentrated and concerted effort would have positive results and move things forward safely.
H.C. Roethling
Greensboro
Kid Rock, perhaps?
So the Democrats had Bruce Springsteen, Billy Porter and Steven Stills performing on the first night of their convention; the Republicans may be able to book Kid Rock and, say, didn't Joanie and Chachi have a band?
Most appropriate for the Republican convention, of course, would be a cover band for the orchestra on the Titanic.
And to replace the Clint Eastwood-scolds-a-chair headlining hit of four years ago, the accompanying choreographed performance could be all the Republican senators in skirts and shawls trying to elbow each other out of the way for a seat in a cardboard lifeboat.
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
