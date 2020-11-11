Thursday's letters

Today I was on my usual Friday errands when I was stopped by a police officer. I was totally shocked since I had not been speeding, nor had I run any red lights and I had just bought new tag sticker and placed it on the car myself.

The reason: The registered owner of the car had no valid drivers' license! That would be my husband who is 87 years old, an invalid and hasn't driven in three years. His license had expired eight days ago.

Of course, if the officer had read one line down she would have seen I was also a registered owner. I have been driving for 56 years and never been stopped by the Greensboro police.

I did not get upset because I thought it was hilarious. All of the crazy driving I see around Greensboro and I get stopped by the police because my husband doesn't have a valid license! (He was at home in bed asleep.)

Our police officers at their best, and our tax dollars at work!

Nancy Bentley

Greensboro

