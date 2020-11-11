Thursday's letters

How to begin healing
Our country remains divided. The newest flashpoint is over whether there were sufficient deficient ballots to have impacted the election outcome.
Many Democrats see elections investigations as indicative of Trump’s deranged "me first" mind. Some Republican supporters are seen as being mindless Trump followers creating a fantasy rather than confronting fears of losing the election. Many Republicans believe there was a subversive effort to force the election outcome. They see the Democrats as being mindless believers in what the mainstream media presents.
Maybe the best course of action is to allow some challenges to play out for a week or so. If a significant voting irregularity is found, we’ll have to deal with it. If sufficient evidence isn't presented, then we should quickly bring that effort to a close.
People filing cases should recognize that filing unfounded claims only harms their cause. You lose credibility if you can’t provide evidence. Meanwhile, Joe Biden should continue preparing for transition.
Our biggest challenge lies ahead of us. Whoever wins, America can never be “great again” if we don’t heal the divisions. That is a responsibility each of us should embrace.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Peaceful transition?
The euphoria that arose from my mental image of our impeached, lame (bone spurs?) duck president limping into obscurity has faded as the sore loser tries to cling to an office for which he was never qualified and has proven himself thoroughly unfit.
Of course we knew he’d be a sore loser because he was a sore winner four years ago. And now it seems it ain’t over until the fat man concedes.
But what’s most disturbing is that the spineless toadies who have enabled his destructive tenure are continuing to enable his desperate attempt to cling to the presidency. And he is desperate. He knows that once his term ends he’ll be unable to claim “executive immunity” and will be fair game for the numerous criminal investigations and civil lawsuits that await him.
So, the melodrama continues. It’s as if America stepped in something unpleasant in 2016 and now is having a devil of a time trying to tidy up.
Nevertheless, the electorate has spoken. Now we need the peaceful transition of power that is a hallmark of democratic governments. Where are the patriots who will rise to this challenge and set things right?
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Biases revealed
Allen Johnson's thoughts about Lt. Gov.-elect Mark Robinson (Nov. 8) were very interesting and thoughtful, but one struck hard with irony to me.
You essentially said that a person holding a public office should keep his private thoughts and personal bias to himself.
In a time of " hidden racism" and other social injustices would it not be better for us all to know the foundations on which our leaders make their decisions? To know a person is blind or deaf to certain facts and that he has power to govern seems like it would be discerning to us all.
The term "woke" I thought meant for one to see something that was unseen ... let's make it more noticeable so we all can be woke to making better decisions ... or at least learn from our mistakes.
Kenneth Land
Greensboro
Traffic stop
Between two and three times a week I drive along the same streets and always notice drivers blatantly running red lights and stop signs and speeding with no sign of police officers anywhere.
Today I was on my usual Friday errands when I was stopped by a police officer. I was totally shocked since I had not been speeding, nor had I run any red lights and I had just bought new tag sticker and placed it on the car myself.
The reason: The registered owner of the car had no valid drivers' license! That would be my husband who is 87 years old, an invalid and hasn't driven in three years. His license had expired eight days ago.
Of course, if the officer had read one line down she would have seen I was also a registered owner. I have been driving for 56 years and never been stopped by the Greensboro police.
I did not get upset because I thought it was hilarious. All of the crazy driving I see around Greensboro and I get stopped by the police because my husband doesn't have a valid license! (He was at home in bed asleep.)
Our police officers at their best, and our tax dollars at work!
Nancy Bentley
Greensboro
The Trump vaccine?
With regard to the letter suggesting that the current president's name be placed on the new anti-COVID vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNtech (Nov. 11), there's a bit of problem with that.
First, BioNtech is a German subsidiary of Pfizer that began working on the drug back in January before said president was even considering the vaccine's impact in the U.S.
Second, Pfizer in its announcements has made it clear that it did not accept federal money nor did it participate in Operation Warp Speed.
Frank Donaldson
Greensboro
Tillis win underplayed?
Do we have a great newspaper or what? One week ago we had a national election. Many races were too close to call.
One in North Carolina was for U.S. Senate. You know ... the race that could change control from Republican to the Democrats.
Our Nov. 11 paper had a small note in the lower lefthand corner of A12: "Cunningham concedes."
On the front page was "Festival of Lights, parade are nixed."
Now can anyone explain just how important that is over the outcome of the U.S. Senate race?
It is so hard for this paper to publish anything that is positive about the Republicans in the news and when they do, it is in the back.
George Cole
Greensboro
A valid election
I was born and raised in Greensboro and served my country in the U.S. Air Force and am proud to be an American. However, with the shenanigans being pulled by this so-called president and his Republican minions, it is getting harder to say that.
I have lived through many elections and have never seen such dishonesty by a president and his party to overturn a valid result. Trump lost and there is no doubt of it. He lost by millions in the popular vote and overwhelmingly in the Electoral College.
This man in the Oval Office has a hold on all Republicans in Congress and most all of them in the general population. He also has the most corrupt attorney general in history and a vindictive blowhard in charge of the Senate.
Trump and Republicans need to get lost and fade into the sunset.
Don Edwards
Ayden
