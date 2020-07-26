Sen. Thom Tillis has a record of supporting dangerous anti-choice legislation that impacts not only North Carolinians but also the world.
In North Carolina, he has voted in favor of the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. It’s a congressional bill that would, in most cases, make it unlawful to perform an abortion if the estimated postfertilization age of a fetus is 20 weeks or more.
Abroad, Sen. Tillis supports the Global Gag Rule, which bans health care providers that receive foreign U.S. aid from discussing abortion, compounding the issue of lack of access to health care in developing nations.
Additionally, he supports the Helms Amendment and Trump’s slashing of crucial United Nations Population Fund funding.
As a voter from North Carolina, I believe reproductive health care freedoms and good health should be fundamental rights of every human being, especially women. That’s why I #Fight4HER and support the Global HER Act.
Abortion is essential health care and should never be up for debate. Sen. Tillis’ attacks on reproductive health and rights put countless lives in danger, both in North Carolina and around the world. Shame on you, Sen. Tillis.
Victor Buban
Greensboro
