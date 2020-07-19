Dear Sen. Tillis:
In your recent town hall meeting you mentioned that the Hispanic population comprises 44% of the COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. You then went on to claim that it is because they do not follow proper health safety procedures.
Have you personally observed this while attending Hispanic events — or are you making an accusation for which you have no facts?
You claim that you are not a scientist or statistician. I am and my claim is that the infection rate is due to poverty and lack of available health care — a lack of health care you enforced with every vote against Medicaid.
Do not try to blame the Latino community for your own failures.
Dan Flak
Greensboro
