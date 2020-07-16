On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper rocked North Carolina’s world, but there is one question he can’t answer.
Cooper announced that North Carolina would proceed with the “Plan B” hybrid option to reopen schools in the state on Aug. 17 with moderate social distancing.
While Gov. Cooper can take the title of political poker player of the year, with his textbook delays and pass-the-buck tactics, as always, it’s everyday people who will pay the price.
And that leads us to the question: How many lives can we afford to lose?
North Carolina’s COVID-19 infection numbers have skyrocketed since he caved to political pressure, rashly reopening the state. Things aren’t getting better; they’re getting worse.
And yet now we act recklessly again, sending our children into the fire?
I’ve been talking to students and teachers across our state, and we need your help.
If you believe #StudentLivesMatter and #TeacherLivesMatter, we have one chance to fight back, for the state and the people we love.
Join our educator-championed, mountains-to-sea movement, add your name to the petition, and spread the word at change.org/ncschoolsathome!
Alexander Cook
Pittsboro
The writer is a junior at Northwood High School in Pittsboro.
