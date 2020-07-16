John Hood tells us in his Thursday column (“Recent pipeline demise won’t halt natural gas,” July 16) that “natural gas is not dead.”
He vents against the blockage of the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline through pristine wilderness. Then he blames “activists” and “left-wing foundations.”
As I recently drove through Trump country in the mountains of Virginia and North Carolina recently, I noticed “NO to Pipeline” signs next to Trump signs. Maybe even conservatives find clean drinking water worth saving.
Clean energy (solar and wind) is expensive in the short run, but when considering the long-term downside of fossil fuels (health problems, wildlife destruction), clean energy is a bargain.
We found trillions of dollars to spell some relief for COVID-19’s economic impact. That kind of money would put a lot of solar panels on roofs.
Battery technology already exists to store a whole town’s needs (https://tinyurl.com/y86k23lk).
If we want clean energy, we can have clean energy. Let’s leave politics out of this discussion.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
