Tuesday's letters

Fixated?

This letter is in response to a letter with the same headline (Thursday, Feb. 10). We had all better be obsessed with the former president. See if you recognize the subject of the following comments:

His most egregious action was to attempt to overthrow the free and fair 2020 election, which would have ended democracy as we know it. His stated intent is to pardon the perpetrators of the violent insurrection at our Capitol if he becomes president again.

He has spread the Big Lie about Joe Biden’s theft of the election. His 30,000-plus lies and misstatements of facts to the American people while in office were just the beginning. The lies continue.

According to witnesses, he stole 15 boxes of sensitive documents from the White House (recovered from Mar-a-Lago) and ripped up and “flushed” more. What is he hiding?

He and his cult are under multiple serious investigations too numerous to mention in this space.

This narcissist cares only about himself and his power over other people — even his people.