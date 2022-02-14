Tuesday's letters

Fixated?
This letter is in response to a letter with the same headline (Thursday, Feb. 10). We had all better be obsessed with the former president. See if you recognize the subject of the following comments:
His most egregious action was to attempt to overthrow the free and fair 2020 election, which would have ended democracy as we know it. His stated intent is to pardon the perpetrators of the violent insurrection at our Capitol if he becomes president again.
He has spread the Big Lie about Joe Biden’s theft of the election. His 30,000-plus lies and misstatements of facts to the American people while in office were just the beginning. The lies continue.
According to witnesses, he stole 15 boxes of sensitive documents from the White House (recovered from Mar-a-Lago) and ripped up and “flushed” more. What is he hiding?
He and his cult are under multiple serious investigations too numerous to mention in this space.
This narcissist cares only about himself and his power over other people — even his people.
It is clear to whom the attributes above belong. We had better be “fixated” on keeping him out of office forever.
There! His name was not mentioned.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
It isn’t destiny
This paper’s enthusiasm for the 4-3 party-line ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court that the Republican-drawn redistricting maps were “unfair” to Democrats was predictable. Your hyperbole was also predictable: The judges were right to “repair an unconstitutional legislative injustice,” you wrote.
When 33% of registered voters in this state are unaffiliated, how can an judge claim “unfairness” to one party — or the other? Who can predict how any geographic area will vote when one-third of the voters are unaffiliated? Even for legislators, that is, at best, an educated guess. It will be those unaffiliated voters who will decide the next elections, not diehard Republicans and diehard Democrats.
For those who vociferously claim that those evil Republicans are “stealing the vote,” I note the following: Republicans took over the legislature in 2010 under voting districts that were drawn by Democrats.
The North Carolina Constitution, Article II, clearly puts redistricting squarely in the hands of the General Assembly. It is judicial hubris to claim that overseeing redistricting is within the court’s purview. The appellate court had it right. Redistricting is not destiny. Redistricting is a political process, and the courts should stay out of it.
Walter J. Sperko
Greensboro
A policy pickle
Guilford County’s website states the following about the pickleball courts at Bur-Mil Park: “The courts are available to the general public at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis during regular park hours, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., when not in use for scheduled programming.”
The courts are apparently leased to Carolina Tennis and Paddle for “scheduled programming” such as lessons, tournaments, ladders and “shootouts,” all of which cost a fee to enter as opposed to being at “no cost.”
I was recently informed by a representative of Carolina Tennis and Paddle that I can expect the amount of this “scheduled programming” to only increase as the sport’s popularity continues to grow. This caused me to wonder: At what point is so much court time taken up by this private entity for “scheduled programming” requiring entry fees that my tax dollars that go toward supporting Guilford County’s public parks are in actuality subsidizing a private club?
Bill Garrot
Greensboro
We pick Jones
As a result of the recent passing of civil rights icon and county Commissioner Carolyn Coleman there is now a need to select her replacement for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The Simkins PAC unanimously endorses Frankie Jones Jr. to serve out the remainder of Commissioner Coleman’s term. Frankie is well-prepared to take on the responsibilities that are required of a county commissioner. He has the temperament, intelligence, training and broad community involvement that would bode well for a successful tenure as a county commissioner.
We support Frankie Jones Jr. without hesitation or reservation. He has our total confidence as well as our 100% endorsement.
Steve Bowden
Greensboro
Doesn’t matter
The Washington Football Team has a new name, the Commanders. Based on what I have heard and read, the only people who like the name are the owner and management of the team.
In any case, the new mascot will not win any games.
From 1972-1992, the team played in five Super Bowls, winning three.
They did not win because of the name; they won because of the strong leadership of the owners, the coaches, the general managers and the players, who gave their all to win for the team and the fans.
It has been 30 years since Washington has won a Super Bowl.
Winning starts with the owner, not with a new name.
Rick O’Reilly
Greensboro
The writer is chairman of the Simkins Political Action Committee.