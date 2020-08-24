Chasing Nixon
Trump's running out of fixers.
Dadgummit, Bannon, how is a criminal organization supposed to keep funneling dough to the family when muscle keeps getting arrested, indicted, convicted and jailed?
What are we up to now? Eight? Nine in prison? Three or four dozen indicted?
I haven't lost hope. If Trump can keep his energy up with Diet Cokes, he can pass Reagan for criminality. Can he attain the holy grail of surpassing Nixon for total crimes, indictments, convictions and felons?
Holy cow, wouldn't that be great!
We'll see. He'll need to win in November to achieve that goal. But I think Trump has it in him. He's spent his whole life lying, cheating and failing upward.
There's no one better. I believe he can become the most criminal Republican politician of all time. MAGA!
Stephen Peet
Greensboro
The list grows ...
Michael Cohen, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and now Steve Bannon.
I just don't understand why supporters of Donald Trump, who is positioning himself as the "law and order" candidate, aren't more concerned that our president's closest confidantes have been charged with serious felonies, or are already convicted felons serving jail terms.
If you want to take the measure of a man, look at the people he surrounds himself with.
John Koenig
Summerfield
People die. He fiddles.
On Aug. 20 our country reached a milestone not to be celebrated. Nearly thirteen hundred of our fellow citizens died at a rate of, on average, one death every 66 seconds.
So, what was our president doing? Ranting about showerheads and Goodyear tires while praising a fictitious conspiracy cult, “QAnon,” because he assumes its followers like him.
While it has been obvious for several years that Trump’s only concern is garnering constant praise for his fragile and insecure ego, it should be clear to everyone that Americans are dying while he does nothing. He is killing us by neglect.
The things he pays attention to demonstrate the pandemic is not even of concern to him, except in how it will impact his chances of reelection.
I don’t know how many Romans died while Nero fiddled, but I know exactly how many Americans are dying each day and at what rate. Trump’s actions are irrational, incompetent and inexcusable.
Vote for Joe Biden and let’s get back to dealing with reality.
James Brady
Summerfield
Biden's empathy
Perhaps many are not familiar with the archetype of the Wounded Healer.
Let me briefly say that it is based on the mythological story of Asclepius, the father of modern medicine. In short, Asclepius was able to heal others because he could relate to their problems. If you watched the closing session at the Democratic National Convention, you undoubtedly saw, heard and were deeply moved by the speech given by young 13-year-old Brayden Harrington and his relationship with former Vice President Joseph Biden.
Like me, you had to be amazed at this young man's courage to give such a speech to a national audience. He told us the story of how Joe Biden took the time during a classroom visit to talk with him about his problem with stuttering.
Joe gave him tips on how he personally dealt with this affliction. Later in Biden's speech, he reached out to the friends and loved ones of the 170,000-plus who have died in this pandemic. He proved he is the Wounded Healer we need to heal this afflicted nation.
I simply ask, have you ever heard any words of empathy from our current president?
Jean Linden
Greensboro
Points of view
The person who complained about Associated Press bias (letter, Aug. 21) should know if you are "right" everything else is "left."
Judith Walters
Reidsville
Faith and the future
As you look at the news, are you fearful? As you look at the presidential candidates, are you fearful?
The opposite of fear is faith. We say, “We are a faithful nation.”
If you don't have enough faith to drive out your fears, then you are a fearful nation.
Numbers 13 in the Bible tells about the 12 spies Moses sent into the Promised Land. Upon their return, only two had the faith that they could take the land they were promised — Joshua and Caleb. The other 10 were fearful. They were ready to return to Egypt because they were still slaves in their minds.
A “slave” lives in the creature-comfort zone. But “free” people think about the next generation, and how to make the world a better place for them.
I believe, unlike some, that this world is a better place. Study your history.
This is because our forefathers were faithful. Our generation is better for it. Now let’s make it better for our grandchildren. Get out and vote!
Byron Godfrey
High Point
This will end
On May 6, Republican mega-donor and political devotee Louis DeJoy was appointed postmaster general. Honest, hard-working, God-fearing Americans took a collective breath and said, "Uh-oh. Something's up," and waited for a crisis to unfold.
Countrymen watched with shock and dismay as the U.S. Postal Service sank into disarray. An alarmed nation reminded itself that this beloved symbol of American greatness had performed seamlessly from 1775 to 2020.
Then, on Aug. 8, to add insult to injury, Congress recessed for a month of vacation.
The very next day, on Aug. 9, we were told the rumbling and tremors we felt were a 5.1 magnitude earthquake. However, if you believe in history coming alive, that rumbling and shaking was Benjamin Franklin, our first postmaster general and mastermind of the original Postal Service, turning over in his grave.
Some members of Congress believed it, too, and returned to Washington with hopes of averting an impending disaster.
DeJoy has been summoned to testify before congressional committees, our man-boy president holds his conch shell and sulks, we're still holding our collective breath and, before or on Nov. 3, will all vote!
A collective sigh of relief will be heard around the world.
Sherry A. Kelly
Greensboro
