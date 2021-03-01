Tuesday's letters

Donald Trump’s grip on the party base is the only thing he has to offer and no one seems to be asking for anything more. Guys like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and the rest of the Gang That Can’t Shoot Straight all realize that Trump is the only one who can control the like-minded followers of their golden idol.

That was the main purpose of this silly publicity stunt, to reinforce the fact that Trump is still in charge of the Republican Party and there’s nothing that will change that fact in the foreseeable future. But like the rest of us mortals, Donald Trump will one day transition out of his mortal coil, and the GOP will have to figure out a way to permanently enshrine him.

Maybe they will pull a Roy Rogers/Trigger maneuver and have him stuffed and mounted, replete with a MAGA hat perched on his elegant, imperturbable coif.

Bill Wallace

High Point

We prefer freedom

Regarding Rubin Navarrette’s article (“It was Texas who messed with Texas,” March 1):

What a breath of fresh air: a journalist who at least provides most of the news objectively, so we can compare and decide. Keep it coming.