Tuesday's letters

Price of ‘unity’
Christine Flowers’ column in Saturday’s paper (Feb. 27) argued that we should all make nice over Rush Limbaugh’s death.
In so doing, she joined countless Republican columnists and politicians now whining about unity.
In the name of unity, they say, we Democrats should forget about investigating those who incited the storming of the Capitol.
We shouldn’t get upset when — without proof — Republicans continue to insist that we rigged the election and cheated our way into the White House.
In the name of unity, we should forget the years of insults and obstructionism from Republicans. We should stand mute in the face of voter suppression, white supremacist ideologies and police brutality.
And we should treat idiots who subscribe to QAnon-type conspiracies as if — again against all evidence — they’re sane. Wrong.
Unity doesn’t require friendship, mutual respect or even necessarily compromise. All it requires is that two or more parties identify a common goal or threat, then work together to obtain it or defeat it.
Want to join us to defeat COVID-19, hate crimes or childhood hunger? Great!
Want us to join you in putting children in cages or mourning the death of a hate-monger like Rush Limbaugh? Never!
Christina Peterson
Greensboro
Heal thyself
Recently a local associate professor of journalism wrote a letter regarding a tour of a few rural towns with his mother. During this drive he actually took the time and effort to count a whopping 12 Trump-Pence flags in yards or on vehicles, along with three Confederate flags, the latter of which have been around long before Trump.
From this experience he questioned if Trump supporters equate him to “Jesus-like status.” Additionally he stated that it is “dangerous and sad” that many of them have not let him go, and suggests his base needs “massive doses of a misinformation vaccine, and rehab.”
Really? This letter suggests the contrary: It appears the writer cannot let Trump go. Many in the media are having the same problem. I still see Biden flags and stickers on cars, but it never crossed my mind to attempt to count them, nor to suggest that this base needs rehabilitation.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
Republican idol
The images of two guys pushing a gold-toned statue of Donald Trump down a hallway at the CPAC convention in Orlando, Fla., would have been hilarious if it didn’t show just how far the Republican Party will go to please the former president.
Donald Trump’s grip on the party base is the only thing he has to offer and no one seems to be asking for anything more. Guys like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tom Cotton and the rest of the Gang That Can’t Shoot Straight all realize that Trump is the only one who can control the like-minded followers of their golden idol.
That was the main purpose of this silly publicity stunt, to reinforce the fact that Trump is still in charge of the Republican Party and there’s nothing that will change that fact in the foreseeable future. But like the rest of us mortals, Donald Trump will one day transition out of his mortal coil, and the GOP will have to figure out a way to permanently enshrine him.
Maybe they will pull a Roy Rogers/Trigger maneuver and have him stuffed and mounted, replete with a MAGA hat perched on his elegant, imperturbable coif.
Bill Wallace
High Point
We prefer freedom
Regarding Rubin Navarrette’s article (“It was Texas who messed with Texas,” March 1):
What a breath of fresh air: a journalist who at least provides most of the news objectively, so we can compare and decide. Keep it coming.
However, I must remind Mr. Navarrette that: 1) The more freedom one has from government interference, the more vulnerable one becomes to the challenges of life. 2) More conversely, the more one is protected by government, the fewer freedoms one has. And 3) one can’t have both dependent upkeep and freedom.
Most Americans prefer more freedoms and less dependency; they’re called conservative Republicans. And some prefer government to take care of them. They’re called progressive social Democrats.
As evidenced by the influx into Texas and Florida from those on the Left Coast, apparently those formerly preferring government care to more freedoms are changing their minds, by the hundreds of thousands. They prefer a rare setback now and then to being constantly monitored and controlled by social Democrats.
I think we fought a Revolutionary War over this very thing; preferring more freedoms over government care and control.
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Useful resource
As a pharmacist, I applaud the article in the March 1 edition on medication errors (“A Dose of Danger”). The U.S. National Library of Medicine offers a website (https://medlineplus.gov) that includes information on drugs and supplements, as well as many other health-related topics. This site is free, requires no subscription, and asks for no personal information.
Janis Hammett
Greensboro