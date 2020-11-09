Tuesday's letters

Keep counting

We have seen the disturbing and disgraceful actions of Trump supporters who aggressively attempted to disrupt the vote counting while shouting "stop the counting" likely fearing Trump not getting the votes. Those Trump supporters who espouse to be Americans behaved more like what one would see from thugs in a totalitarian country where democracy is squashed.

I think those who support this behavior would do well to do some soul-searching of their allegiance and commitment to America's democracy and Constitution.

If you decide that you are committed to those prime tenets of the American form of government, I salute you. If, however, you support those demanding to stop the counting, there are countries that share your antidemocratic beliefs like Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and others that would suit you better. Hopefully, those who believe in our American democracy will make it abundantly clear to those who do not that our right to have our votes counted is sacred.

Jose Alvarez

Greensboro

