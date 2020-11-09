Tuesday's letters

Keep counting
We have seen the disturbing and disgraceful actions of Trump supporters who aggressively attempted to disrupt the vote counting while shouting "stop the counting" likely fearing Trump not getting the votes. Those Trump supporters who espouse to be Americans behaved more like what one would see from thugs in a totalitarian country where democracy is squashed.
I think those who support this behavior would do well to do some soul-searching of their allegiance and commitment to America's democracy and Constitution.
If you decide that you are committed to those prime tenets of the American form of government, I salute you. If, however, you support those demanding to stop the counting, there are countries that share your antidemocratic beliefs like Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and others that would suit you better. Hopefully, those who believe in our American democracy will make it abundantly clear to those who do not that our right to have our votes counted is sacred.
Jose Alvarez
Greensboro
Divisive liberals
For four years Donald Trump has dropped his pants, bent over and shown us his fanny, every single day.
His behavior is legendary — pathological liar, tax cheat, fraud, philanderer, ("grab 'em by ...") — he is reality TV corruption personified, yet 70 million decent, hard-working Americans proudly voted for him. Why? Deplorables? No, Hillary! Maybe Democrats, liberals and the mainstream media should look in the mirror.
Black Lives Matter, antifa and their peaceful demonstrations, or rioting, looting, occupying and burning down cities, and attacks on police?
Systemic racism in America, or massive, systemic political correctness, especially in the media and higher education (lower indoctrination)?
Slavery reparations? Trillions in welfare hasn't done enough to destroy the Black family, so let's do more!
Defund all police? Less than 0.0025% of 10 million annual arrests take the life of a Black male, so abolish the racist police. Leonard Pitts wrote that I cannot say, "I'm not a racist." I cannot say, "All Lives Matter."
So let's be honest when it comes to divisive language. It's a vastly larger, more pervasive problem on the left than on the right. Can we all lower the temperature?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
Harris makes history
For the first time in history, the American people have elected a woman as vice president of the United States of America. This landmark event comes 100 years after women were granted the right to vote on a national basis and 231 years after our first presidential election. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has set many records as the daughter of immigrants, an Indian mother and a father of African descent.
Twenty-nine countries around the world have female leaders. Seventy-five countries have elected female leaders in the past 70 years. As a country America is not nearly as advanced as we like to think we are.
Perhaps within the next decade America can show the world that we actually consider women equal to men.
Jane Kraemer
High Point
Deliverance
Now that the United States Postal Service has delivered us from Trump, maybe Joe Biden will deliver them from DeJoy.
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
We need to unify
Biden is in. Let's all follow the science and medical advice, get on top of COVID-19, stop the deaths of innocent Americans and move on.
We need to treat each other as Jesus taught us. We need to unify and protect our democracy.
C. Richard Tate Jr.
High Point
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!