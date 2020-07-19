According to The New York Times, “There is now only one high-income country in the world in which the virus is spreading rapidly: the United States.” We must ask ourselves why. Are many of our citizens following a leader who does not listen to science? Do they believe in a conspiracy among scientists, educators and health care workers — the people who are on the front lines?
When we have a president who seems not to value the lives of our citizens, and we have citizens who form their opinions based upon his example, this is the result.
Please, listen to the people who were trained to handle this pandemic — the people on the front lines who know what is happening. Stay informed. Follow the simple advice of experts so that citizens can go back to work, children can go back to school and America can begin to return to normal.
The Narcissist-in-Chief cares only about his reelection. The old quote, “It’s the economy, stupid” needs to be replaced with, “It’s the VIRUS, stupid.”
The virus controls everything else right now, Mr. Trump. Let that sink in.
Miriam Hamill
Greensboro
