Regarding the editorial “Assault on cities” (July 26): You are correct — the citizens of Portland, and other large cities, are indeed under assault … but not from federal agents. We’ve already seen this in miniature in downtown Greensboro, where “peaceful protests” wrought damage and distress on local citizens and business owners.
People pay taxes and part of that is supposed to provide them with peace and security. I’m not sure why Democratic leaders are falling in on the side of rioters and looters, but at least they have now made their real agenda plain for all to see.
Dick Bostick
Thomasville
