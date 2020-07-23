It seems to me that vacant commercial buildings, such as the Macy’s just off of Interstate 40 in Greensboro, would be very adaptable to social distancing and other necessary requirements to enable school to reopen in Guilford County.

This building could be easily subdivided for classrooms. The parking lots would be adaptable for outside physical activity. There are restrooms and multiple levels and entrances. Certainly, it is conveniently located. I am sure that other such spaces around Greensboro would provide similar opportunities.

Our Guilford County children do need to be in school, but only if they are safe. Consider options that are a bit unorthodox. COVID-19 is not going away any time soon, so let’s not lose our children while we are waiting.

Ruth Petty

Greensboro

