As we all are suffering and dying because of Trump’s refusal to accept responsibility for anything and his failure to act on COVID-19, we now face his new Gestapo led by Ken Cuccunelli and their unidentifiable storm troopers.
Wake up and vote this megalomaniac out of office before he imprisons us all.
Rita Wilson
Asheboro
