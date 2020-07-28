Thanks to Melanie Rodenbough for her wonderful article in Sunday’s paper (July 26, “Restoring Eden’s garden the key to our survival”). We are facing an interrelated crisis of a world pandemic, a dying ecosystem, unending war and brutal economic and racist inequality.
Ms. Rodenbough refers to Genesis 2:8-9, 15, which describes a relationship of mutuality and sustenance that emphasized caring for each other and our home, the Earth.
Taking only what is necessary for sustenance and shelter was the norm. When industrialization and destruction of the Earth’s resources for profit developed, these norms were replaced by survival of the fittest and “gouging of the Earth for fossil fuels” to drive progress, consumption and growth. And destroying human cultures that got in the way.
Rather than talk about freedom from the web of life, I believe we need to focus on understanding our interrelated relationships and the crisis of separation and competition that keeps us divided. Human cultures are nested in larger life systems that could create stronger webs of caring.
We need each other to survive. Recovering ancient and indigenous traditions by realizing our mutual belonging is the generative force to make that happen.
Kathe Latham
Greensboro
