This letter is written in response to the letter “Police kill because they have permission” (July 10).
While it is unfortunate police are forced to kill people, they under no circumstances have permission to kill. Moreover, police have permission to protect themselves and the citizens they are sworn to protect.
Police are put in an almost impossible situation and risk their lives every day and every moment they are on duty. Police shootings are fairly scrutinized under intense administrative review and every officer involved in a shooting must explain in detail why he or she believed it was necessary to fire their weapon.
We live in an increasingly violent world. How can we possibly expect police to protect and defend us if we do not give them the right to use their judgment in violent interactions with people who have freely chosen to commit a crime?
Clearly there are instances where police officers do make poor decisions, or, as in the case of George Floyd, commit undeniable murder.
However, these instances are the exception, not the rule. We should honor police as heroes, not vilify them.
John Essa
Greensboro
