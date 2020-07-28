Trump defends disproved COVID-19 treatment (copy) (copy)

By the time of our retreat from Saigon in 1975, more than 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam. At the time, my young teenaged mind could not grasp the enormity of the loss of so many Americans, some just five years older than me.

I remember my father shaking his head in disgust, muttering, “What a waste, what a damned waste.”

I recall images on TV of violent protests, American citizens and government troops fighting one another rather than fighting a common enemy. The two presidents of that era lied to us, divided us, minimized the magnitude of loss and ultimately were forced from office in disgrace.

Almost 50 years later, the coronavirus has killed about three times as many Americans in just six months! Americans are again fighting against each other rather than uniting to defeat a common enemy, with troops and civilians acting out a violent drama of civic unrest.

And once again we have a president and regime who lie to us, divide us and minimize the magnitude of our losses.

I only pray that history continues to repeat itself, and that in November we dispatch a corrupt president to the ash heap of history so our country can return to health, security and unity.

Robert Goldberg

Greensboro

