As I was reading today’s (Aug. 7) Opinion section of the News & Record, I was struck by an interesting contradiction. Letters from W. Scott Parker III and Lois Rankin about Larry Allgood’s letter on Black Lives Matter are clearly contradictory points of view.
So what is the conundrum? I find that in significant ways I can agree with both!
While thinking about this I have concluded the major issue we face is that current policies of politics, demonstration, violence, etc., are just plain not working. The real solution is open dialogue dominated by listening, which cannot happen when people simply shout at each other.
This is little more than dysfunctional behavior with no end solution.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.