As I was reading today’s (Aug. 7) Opinion section of the News & Record, I was struck by an interesting contradiction. Letters from W. Scott Parker III and Lois Rankin about Larry Allgood’s letter on Black Lives Matter are clearly contradictory points of view.

So what is the conundrum? I find that in significant ways I can agree with both!

While thinking about this I have concluded the major issue we face is that current policies of politics, demonstration, violence, etc., are just plain not working. The real solution is open dialogue dominated by listening, which cannot happen when people simply shout at each other.

This is little more than dysfunctional behavior with no end solution.

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

Tags

Load comments