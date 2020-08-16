Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonates with Black women

So, here’s what I don’t understand about you Democrats. Or maybe what I don’t understand about politics.

Kamala Harris was not even a consideration throughout the primaries. Tulsi Gabbard was considered more favorable than her, if you look at the results.

So, Biden chooses a running mate that you guys didn’t like. Why should I — especially considering the fact that Biden, if elected, is obviously so physically and mentally frail that his vice-presidential pick would most likely finish his term?

Why would I want her to take his place when you didn’t even want her as your candidate for president? Confusing.

Frank Gessner

Greensboro

 

