So, here’s what I don’t understand about you Democrats. Or maybe what I don’t understand about politics.
Kamala Harris was not even a consideration throughout the primaries. Tulsi Gabbard was considered more favorable than her, if you look at the results.
So, Biden chooses a running mate that you guys didn’t like. Why should I — especially considering the fact that Biden, if elected, is obviously so physically and mentally frail that his vice-presidential pick would most likely finish his term?
Why would I want her to take his place when you didn’t even want her as your candidate for president? Confusing.
Frank Gessner
Greensboro
