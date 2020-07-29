ta (copy) (copy)

President Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in April.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Monday night President Trump tweeted a Facebook posting from a doctor who calls herself a “Deliverance Minister” and “God’s battle axe.” It falsely said that COVID-19 didn’t require wearing masks and social distancing, nor did it require a lockdown. This, from the president of the United States!

This is serious stuff! Trump’s ridiculous tweets, and other statements and actions, endanger the American people, and can result in unnecessary deaths. They already have.

He also tweeted that he was invited by the New York Yankees to throw out the first pitch at their Aug. 15 game with the Washington Nationals, which was news to both his White House staff and the Yankees. Apparently, he was upset at the attention Dr. Anthony Fauci got, throwing out Major League Baseball’s first pitch at the season-opening Nationals game. So, like a spoiled 8-year-old, he struck back.

Sadly, this is who we have for a president: A man of questionable mind and motives who will lie to the American people for his own benefit, regardless of the death and economic destruction it causes our country.

Gary Parker

Archdale

