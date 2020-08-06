As of Aug. 5, according to the Our World in Data organization, the United States had roughly 474 confirmed deaths per million caused by the coronavirus.
Germany on the same date had roughly 109 confirmed deaths per million.
There is such a huge difference in deaths because Germany’s Angela Merkel is a leader who believes in science and created early a national plan to combat the virus.
Merkel’s actions were in sharp contrast to our president, who is a con man posing as a leader, who does not believe in science and who still does not think we need a national plan.
Studying these figures helped me to realize there is much truth to a tweet I saw from Seth Abramson, the best-selling author of “Proof of Corruption.”
Abramson tweeted that this is our first presidential election in which “Vote Him Out Before He Kills You and Your Family” is a totally reasonable campaign slogan for his opponent.
Please vote blue in November. Your life could depend on it.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.