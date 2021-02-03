Nightlines

Earlier today, all 100 senators were sworn in as jurors for Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, which starts on Feb. 8. The trial is to determine if the attack on the Capitol by thousands of people wearing flags that said "Trump" and hats that said "Trump" is the fault of — get this — Trump.

— James Corden

Today, only five Republicans voted in favor of the trial, which means there’s no chance Trump will be convicted. Even Mitch McConnell, who specifically said Trump provoked the crowd, voted against it. I knew we should have been suspicious when he did the right thing. That was a sign.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Speaking of the former president, sources in touch with Trump have said he’s, quote, "bored out of his mind." Well, he was already out of his mind, so I guess now he’s just bored.

— Jimmy Fallon

Apparently, playing 36 holes of golf every day isn’t as exciting when you’re not ignoring a global pandemic.

— Jimmy Fallon

But today Trump’s aides were trying to cheer him up. They were like, "Good news, sir, your trial starts in two weeks.”

— Jimmy Fallon