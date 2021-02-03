Nightlines

Earlier today, all 100 senators were sworn in as jurors for Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial, which starts on Feb. 8. The trial is to determine if the attack on the Capitol by thousands of people wearing flags that said "Trump" and hats that said "Trump" is the fault of — get this — Trump.
— James Corden
Today, only five Republicans voted in favor of the trial, which means there’s no chance Trump will be convicted. Even Mitch McConnell, who specifically said Trump provoked the crowd, voted against it. I knew we should have been suspicious when he did the right thing. That was a sign.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Speaking of the former president, sources in touch with Trump have said he’s, quote, "bored out of his mind." Well, he was already out of his mind, so I guess now he’s just bored.
— Jimmy Fallon
Apparently, playing 36 holes of golf every day isn’t as exciting when you’re not ignoring a global pandemic.
— Jimmy Fallon
But today Trump’s aides were trying to cheer him up. They were like, "Good news, sir, your trial starts in two weeks.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Violent seditionists and white supremacists and militia members stormed the Capitol building and tried to overthrow democracy. We have to do something about that so it doesn’t happen again. Instead, Republican leaders are talking about Trump’s base the way park rangers talk about bears on a campground: "Don’t make eye contact, move away slowly, and if worst comes to worst, let ‘em eat your hot dogs — they’re just hot dogs.”
— Seth Meyers
Forty-three-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be the oldest player to play in the Super Bowl, though he will still be the youngest person in Tampa.
— Seth Meyers
And Tom Brady makes history as both the oldest person ever to play in a Super Bowl and the first person who ever moved to Florida so he could keep working.
— Jimmy Kimmel
How is he still winning at 43? What is his secret? I’m only 36 and all my Google searches are like, "Hips make clicking sound when I walk, am I dying?”
— Trevor Noah
That is right, Tom Brady is once again returning to the Super Bowl. Man, between Tom Brady and Joe Biden, what a month it’s been for 78-year-old white guys.
— Jimmy Fallon