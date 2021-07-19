Nightlines

You can tell a leader really knows his stuff when he uses the phrase, "do a coup.”
— Jimmy Fallon
For the next 15 minutes, he named all the people he would do a coup with: "I’d coup you. I’d coup you. You’re coup-able.”
— Jimmy Fallon
OK, you’ve clearly put some thought into this thing you’re "not into.”
— Stephen Colbert
We really need to come up with a better early warning system than tell-all books. "We’re in danger — quick, get me a typewriter!”
— Seth Meyers
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo met with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci today to discuss coronavirus vaccine outreach. That story, again: America’s No. 1 teen idol met with Joe Biden and Olivia Rodrigo.
— Seth Meyers
Vaccination rates are especially low among the younglings, so today pop star Olivia Rodrigo went to the White House to promote vaccines. Rodrigo told everyone who has already been vaxxed, "Good for you, you look happy and healthy." If you didn’t get that reference, I’m guessing you’ve been eligible for a vaccine since December.
— Stephen Colbert
During a visit to the White House yesterday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the afternoon press briefing to help promote youth vaccinations, which should have a big impact on the millions of teens who watch the White House press briefings.
— Seth Meyers
That’s right, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the afternoon press briefings. It was almost as surprising as when Sarah Sanders would appear at one.
— Seth Meyers
Side note here — it’s nice to see a real celebrity at the White House after the last four years, when the previous president could only manage to dig up the likes of Ted Nugent or Scott Baio.
— Seth Meyers
In Trump’s defense, he didn’t want to stay in that bunker, but once he went down all those stairs, there’s no way he’s going back up.
— Jimmy Fallon
Speaking of Trump, a new book just came out that describes "anarchy and chaos" in the final days of his administration. Yeah, the final days were "anarchy and chaos," as opposed to the early days of Omarosa and Scaramucci that were a well-oiled machine, I guess.
— Jimmy Fallon