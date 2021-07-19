Nightlines

During a visit to the White House yesterday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the afternoon press briefing to help promote youth vaccinations, which should have a big impact on the millions of teens who watch the White House press briefings.

— Seth Meyers

That’s right, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the afternoon press briefings. It was almost as surprising as when Sarah Sanders would appear at one.

— Seth Meyers

Side note here — it’s nice to see a real celebrity at the White House after the last four years, when the previous president could only manage to dig up the likes of Ted Nugent or Scott Baio.

— Seth Meyers

In Trump’s defense, he didn’t want to stay in that bunker, but once he went down all those stairs, there’s no way he’s going back up.

— Jimmy Fallon

Speaking of Trump, a new book just came out that describes "anarchy and chaos" in the final days of his administration. Yeah, the final days were "anarchy and chaos," as opposed to the early days of Omarosa and Scaramucci that were a well-oiled machine, I guess.

— Jimmy Fallon