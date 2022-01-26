Nightlines

Former President Trump has reportedly been complaining to confidants about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and said he has a, quote, "dull personality." I’m sorry, that’s suddenly a concern of yours? Your vice president was like if a rice cake went to Bible school.

— Seth Meyers

But DeSantis doesn’t seem fazed. He said that he’s going to handle the insult just like COVID and completely ignore it.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s great that (COVID) tests are finally going to be available to everyone — but seven to 12 days? You don’t think that’s a little too long in a pandemic? ... Every single day is precious in a pandemic. If anyone should know that, it’s Joe Biden.

— Trevor Noah

Although, to be honest with you, I don’t know if I trust at-home tests. We’re just going to test ourselves for antigens? Is that before or after we mess up the directions on an Easy Mac?

— Trevor Noah

Free COVID tests by mail. What a great idea if this was a year ago.

— Jimmy Kimmel