 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nightlines
0 Comments

Nightlines

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former President Trump has reportedly been complaining to confidants about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and said he has a, quote, "dull personality." I’m sorry, that’s suddenly a concern of yours? Your vice president was like if a rice cake went to Bible school.

— Seth Meyers

But DeSantis doesn’t seem fazed. He said that he’s going to handle the insult just like COVID and completely ignore it.

— Jimmy Fallon

It’s great that (COVID) tests are finally going to be available to everyone — but seven to 12 days? You don’t think that’s a little too long in a pandemic? ... Every single day is precious in a pandemic. If anyone should know that, it’s Joe Biden.

— Trevor Noah

Although, to be honest with you, I don’t know if I trust at-home tests. We’re just going to test ourselves for antigens? Is that before or after we mess up the directions on an Easy Mac?

— Trevor Noah

Free COVID tests by mail. What a great idea if this was a year ago.

— Jimmy Kimmel

You know, Biden’s original plan was you send in a bunch of cereal box tops, but that didn’t work.

— Jimmy Kimmel

You get four tests per household, which is great news for people who live alone and literally no one else.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Because what if you have a family of five? Do you start ranking your children?

— Jimmy Kimmel

A year ago, Biden pledged to address COVID, the economy, climate change and racial injustice. And good news — after 12 months of tireless effort, we’re all getting three free masks.

— Jimmy Fallon

President Biden yesterday held a one-hour, 51-minute press conference. It was the first thing Americans actually wished Joe Manchin had stopped.

— Seth Meyers

I mean, say what you will about the Democrats, but never has a party been on a hotter streak of getting absolutely nothing done.

— James Corden

The big takeaway is the people you voted for, voted to make it harder for you to vote.

— James Corden

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert