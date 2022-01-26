Nightlines

Former President Trump has reportedly been complaining to confidants about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and said he has a, quote, "dull personality." I’m sorry, that’s suddenly a concern of yours? Your vice president was like if a rice cake went to Bible school.
— Seth Meyers
But DeSantis doesn’t seem fazed. He said that he’s going to handle the insult just like COVID and completely ignore it.
— Jimmy Fallon
It’s great that (COVID) tests are finally going to be available to everyone — but seven to 12 days? You don’t think that’s a little too long in a pandemic? ... Every single day is precious in a pandemic. If anyone should know that, it’s Joe Biden.
— Trevor Noah
Although, to be honest with you, I don’t know if I trust at-home tests. We’re just going to test ourselves for antigens? Is that before or after we mess up the directions on an Easy Mac?
— Trevor Noah
Free COVID tests by mail. What a great idea if this was a year ago.
— Jimmy Kimmel
You know, Biden’s original plan was you send in a bunch of cereal box tops, but that didn’t work.
— Jimmy Kimmel
You get four tests per household, which is great news for people who live alone and literally no one else.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Because what if you have a family of five? Do you start ranking your children?
— Jimmy Kimmel
A year ago, Biden pledged to address COVID, the economy, climate change and racial injustice. And good news — after 12 months of tireless effort, we’re all getting three free masks.
— Jimmy Fallon
President Biden yesterday held a one-hour, 51-minute press conference. It was the first thing Americans actually wished Joe Manchin had stopped.
— Seth Meyers
I mean, say what you will about the Democrats, but never has a party been on a hotter streak of getting absolutely nothing done.
— James Corden
The big takeaway is the people you voted for, voted to make it harder for you to vote.
— James Corden