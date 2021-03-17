Nightlines

With this passage, the government is about to send $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. There you go, baby. You’re rich! Buy yourself something nice, like rent or medicine.
— Stephen Colbert
Huge news. With $1,400 a year into the pandemic, you can finally pay May 2020’s rent.
— James Corden
The money will be going out soon, and really, what’s more reassuring than the phrase, "Don’t worry, the check’s in the mail"?
— James Corden
Most Americans are thrilled the bill passed. In fact, President Biden is so amped, he just bit his dog.
— Jimmy Fallon
It will give Americans more access to health care and boost the vaccination rate. So naturally, Republicans are against it.
— Jimmy Kimmel
No Republicans voted for the bill in the House or in the Senate, even though more than 70% of Americans support it. The only other Bill 70% of Americans support is Murray.
— Jimmy Kimmel
It’s also been one year since we all trapped ourselves inside our homes with stockpiles of gin and red wine, watching "Tiger King" and "Love Is Blind" while clinging to our last shreds of toilet paper like a plank floating in the water after a shipwreck.
— Seth Meyers
Of course, it’s also the one-year anniversary of the first time I Lysol-ed a banana. But not the last.
— Stephen Colbert
If somebody said "N95" to you one year ago, you’d think they were a bingo caller.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I think we all remember where we were when we heard the news, because we’re all still there.
— Stephen Colbert
Yep, Major and Champ have left the White House, and Sunday night they’re sitting down with Oprah to discuss where it all went wrong.
— Jimmy Fallon
Apparently Major was jumping, barking and charging at people. You’d think after the last four years, the White House staff would be used to that.
— Jimmy Fallon
Now, before you worry, the dog is fine. He wasn’t sent to a farm upstate in Delaware, because Delaware doesn’t have an upstate. It barely has a state.
— Stephen Colbert
See, under the last administration, that kind of behavior would have made you press secretary.
— Seth Meyers