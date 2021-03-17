Nightlines

With this passage, the government is about to send $1,400 stimulus checks to millions of Americans. There you go, baby. You’re rich! Buy yourself something nice, like rent or medicine.

— Stephen Colbert

Huge news. With $1,400 a year into the pandemic, you can finally pay May 2020’s rent.

— James Corden

The money will be going out soon, and really, what’s more reassuring than the phrase, "Don’t worry, the check’s in the mail"?

— James Corden

Most Americans are thrilled the bill passed. In fact, President Biden is so amped, he just bit his dog.

— Jimmy Fallon

It will give Americans more access to health care and boost the vaccination rate. So naturally, Republicans are against it.

— Jimmy Kimmel

No Republicans voted for the bill in the House or in the Senate, even though more than 70% of Americans support it. The only other Bill 70% of Americans support is Murray.

— Jimmy Kimmel